Masterpiece Contemporary: Worricker

Tune in to Masterpiece Contemporary’s new series Worricker.

The series features Bill Nighy as MI5 spy Johnny Worricker. This series follows the exploits of the intensely private and scrupulous Worricker—from MI5 headquarters in London to exile on a Caribbean island to life on the run with his former lover and fellow agent Margot Tyrrell (Helena Bonham Carter).

A spy who prefers the black-and-white certainties of the Cold War, Worricker finds himself increasingly out of his element as the distinction between ally and enemy dissolves into the amorphous alliances of the 21st century.

