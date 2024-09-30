-
Anchorage Opera's next offering, "An American Dream," goes a long way toward explaining how opera tells relevant stories in modern times.
KSKA: Friday, January 6 at 2:45pm
Perseverance Theatre starts off the new year with Hold These Truths, a one-man show about Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants who was ordered to report to an interment camp outside of Seattle at the start of World War II and how he resisted. Director Leslie Ishii and Actor Greg Watanabe engage in a captivating conversation this week on Stage Talk. The play runs January 6-15 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre and on Sunday, January 7th, the playwright Jeanne Sakata will join the company and audience in a public talk-back.
December 7, 1941, was a day that changed Alaska as much as any other in our history. During World War II, Anchorage went from a town to a city, Alaskans helped arm the Russians and new forts defended against invasion. Residents fled. And an invasion did come. A resident who remembers that day Frank Reed is our guest, as well as a historian Dr. Stephen Haycox who has studied the impact of World War II on our city. Join the conversation on Hometown, Alaska with your host Charles Wohlforth.Wednesday 12/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm