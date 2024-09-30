Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    BP Oil Spill Case; and Petroleum Lease Sales
    Josh Edge
    The stories up for discussion this week are: the BP oil spill case; petroleum lease sales bring in $21 million; film industry incentive program; potential road extension to Nome; fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested; Coastal Zone Management; Clearwire wireless leaving Alaska; Anchorage Assembly asking for $59 million in school bonds on next ballot.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:00pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 12/9 @ 7:30pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 5:00pm
  • News
    Regulatory Fees Increase for Alaska Phone Lines
    Dave Donaldson
    Telephones in Alaska became a little more expensive this week. As of Monday, regulatory fees increased on both land-lines and wireless phones for all the state’s phone companies.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 4, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
  • News
    ACS Goes ‘4G’
    Tim Ellis
    Alaska is going “4G”. Alaska Communications Systems will be the first of the state’s big three wireless providers to upgrade to the service that will allow customers to move data up to 10 times faster.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 27, 2011
    Josh Edge
    State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...