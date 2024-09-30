-
The stories up for discussion this week are: the BP oil spill case; petroleum lease sales bring in $21 million; film industry incentive program; potential road extension to Nome; fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested; Coastal Zone Management; Clearwire wireless leaving Alaska; Anchorage Assembly asking for $59 million in school bonds on next ballot.
Telephones in Alaska became a little more expensive this week. As of Monday, regulatory fees increased on both land-lines and wireless phones for all the state’s phone companies.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Alaska is going “4G”. Alaska Communications Systems will be the first of the state’s big three wireless providers to upgrade to the service that will allow customers to move data up to 10 times faster.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...