The Russian ice-breaking tanker Renda could begin pumping fuel today. Crews spent yesterday pulling thousands of feet of hose from the vessel and creating a smooth path across the ice.
The pieces are coming together for Sitnasuak’s historic fuel delivery later this month in Nome.
The storm heading toward the west coast of Alaska is starting to move in. Officials with the national weather service say the forecasts call for up to 14…
Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories
There’s a new set of dog control laws in the Western Alaska City of Bethel. It includes the authorization of a new force of animal control volunteers.
Besides visiting the Tongass in Southeast, the head of the U.S. Forest Service and National Resource Conservation Service – Harris Sherman – also spent three days in Western Alaska.
Over a million dollars in illegal drugs and over $330,000 worth of alcohol was seized last year in Western Alaska.