Leaders of the union that represents most federal employees here in Alaska say the workers are worrying about how the political battle being fought in Washington, D.C., will affect their jobs.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
Fuel Prices to Rise in Bethel, Lawmakers Scramble as Coastal Management Program Begins Shutdown, Washington DC Turns Attention to Alaska’s Other Minerals, an Iditarod Veteran Missing in Talkeetna, and more...
Alaska is often mentioned as rich in oil and gas and deposits of gold, but today in Washington, the state’s potential for mining of rare earth elements took center stage. The valuable minerals are used in all sorts of industries, and Congress wants the U.S. to start producing more.
Alaska’s Commissioner of the Natural Resources Department was in the nation’s capital today, playing a role very familiar with Alaskan politicos: educating Washington about home.
Congressman Don Young is known for his hot temper, but at a hearing Thursday on the Sealaska Lands Bill, his words were directed at a visiting Alaskan.The controversial bill would let the Sealaska Native Corporation select lands from within the Tongass National Forest in Southeast.