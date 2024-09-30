-
About a dozen Alaska Lawmakers and others are in Norway looking at how the country develops it's renewable and fossil fuel resources. Norway gets 98% of its energy for in country use from hydropower.
Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Bob Papp is in Alaska. He toured the North Slope along with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, who left Wednesday.
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is in Alaska, along with his deputy, David Hayes. They will meet with Alaska businesses this morning and then have a press availability.