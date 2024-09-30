U.S. Forest Service

The Chugach National Forest, as the 2nd largest Forest in the nation, serves as the backyard to half of Alaska's population and receives 500,000 visitors every year. The Chugach is one of only eight forests currently revising their 15-year Forest Plan under a new Forest Service Planning Rule. Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests from the Chugach National Forest when they discuss how the new rule aims to actively engage Alaska communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, 3/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

