-
The Chugach National Forest, as the 2nd largest Forest in the nation, serves as the backyard to half of Alaska's population and receives 500,000 visitors every year. The Chugach is one of only eight forests currently revising their 15-year Forest Plan under a new Forest Service Planning Rule. Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests from the Chugach National Forest when they discuss how the new rule aims to actively engage Alaska communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, 3/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The U.S. Court of Appeals is ordering the Forest Service to revisit its decision to offer four timber sales on the Tongass National Forest.
-
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
-
Two resource development groups have filed to join a lawsuit that would exclude Alaska national forests from the roadless rule.
-
Juneau Teenager Dies After Assault in Arkansas; Senate Kills House Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending; Debt Ceiling Dominates Senator Begich's Town Hall; Anchorage School District Receives Extra $19 Million; and more...
-
The U.S. Forest Service has a history in land education and conservation, and for years has been offering programs to get the youth outside and learning.
-
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...
-
An Assistant State Attorney General says it’s unclear if exemptions to the federal government’s Roadless Rule actually allow road building in protected areas.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...