Planning the Future of the Chugach National Forest

Published March 8, 2013 at 6:00 PM AKST

The Chugach National Forest, as the 2nd largest Forest in the nation, serves as the backyard to half of Alaska's population and receives 500,000 visitors every year. The Chugach is one of only eight forests currently revising their 15-year Forest Plan under a new Forest Service Planning Rule. Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests from the Chugach National Forest when they discuss how the new rule aims to actively engage Alaska communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS: 


  • Sara Boario, Chugach National Forest

  • Terri Marceron, Forest Supervisor

  • Don Rees, Planning Leader

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 13, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

Map of Chugach National Forest
