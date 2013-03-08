Planning the Future of the Chugach National Forest

The Chugach National Forest, as the 2nd largest Forest in the nation, serves as the backyard to half of Alaska's population and receives 500,000 visitors every year. The Chugach is one of only eight forests currently revising their 15-year Forest Plan under a new Forest Service Planning Rule. Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests from the Chugach National Forest when they discuss how the new rule aims to actively engage Alaska communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Sara Boario , Chugach National Forest

, Chugach National Forest Terri Marceron , Forest Supervisor

, Forest Supervisor Don Rees, Planning Leader

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 13, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 13, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically (link: alaskapublic.org/podcasts-3/) — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE Listen Now