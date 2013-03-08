Planning the Future of the Chugach National Forest
The Chugach National Forest, as the 2nd largest Forest in the nation, serves as the backyard to half of Alaska's population and receives 500,000 visitors every year. The Chugach is one of only eight forests currently revising their 15-year Forest Plan under a new Forest Service Planning Rule. Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests from the Chugach National Forest when they discuss how the new rule aims to actively engage Alaska communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.
- Chugach National Forest
- Chugach Nation Forest Plan Revision
- 2012 USFS Planning Rule
- Chugach Children's Forest
- Alaska Geographic
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Sara Boario, Chugach National Forest
- Terri Marceron, Forest Supervisor
- Don Rees, Planning Leader
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 13, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 13, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically (link: alaskapublic.org/podcasts-3/) — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE Listen Now