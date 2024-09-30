-
Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock. They say he was the only one on board when the boat turned upside down sometime Tuesday night or, more likely, early Wednesday morning.
The wreckage of a single engine plane was found Tuesday at Seal River, below the Bering Glacier. State Troopers found no bodies there, but the plane's owner, Richard Stoltzfus of Cordova and his passenger, John Dick, are feared dead. The plane was badly damaged. The two were part of a group of five staying at a cabin in the area.
State Troopers in the upper Susitna valley had a couple of fatals to deal with over the weekend.
Sunday Alaska State Troopers arrived at a houseboat near Port Protection, on Prince of Wales Island, to find a drunk man piloting a skiff, towing a second skiff with a dead body in it.
There’ll be no arrest, no prosecution, or a conviction. But, Tuesday the Palmer District Attorney’s office and the state troopers officially closed a 20 year old sexual assault case, satisfied they’d finally identified the perpetrator.
The Seward Highway has been closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle crash near Indian.
Alaska State Troopers have fatally shot a 19-year-old Palmer man they say was threatening officers with a gun.