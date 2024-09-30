-
There was a fuel spill in Nome Saturday morning that leaked up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the ocean near the harbor. The vessel that hit rocks near the Nome Harbor and spilled up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel belongs to Alaska Logistics – one of the main shippers to Western Alaska.
There is a fuel spill near the harbor in Nome. The Department of Environmental Conservation says a vessel was towing a barge Saturday when it lost propulsion and drifted into channel rocks.
With some of the most treacherous ocean conditions in the world, Alaska is no stranger to vessels in distress.
