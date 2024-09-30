Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Title 21

  • News
    Anchorage Assembly Passes Title 21
    Daysha Eaton
    After a decade of revisions, the Anchorage Assembly passed Title 21 Tuesday night. Several versions of the Assembly have been revising Title 21, or Anchorage land-use law, for about 10 years. At their regular meeting Tuesday night the current assembly finally approved it, with more than 150 amendments.
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage
    News
    Anchorage Residents Push for Water Protections in Title 21
    Daysha Eaton
    A group of home owners in the Rabbit Creek neighborhood are concerned that non-residential development could drain their water supply. They say it could happen in many neighborhoods on the Hillside and are suggesting an amendment to Title 21, Anchorage land-use law as a preventative measure. Members of the Anchorage Assembly are in the final stages of a 10-year review of Title 21, which has been in the news for addressing issues like sidewalks, landscaping and stream setbacks. But the Rabbit Creek residents say, if it goes through without addressing water issues, the municipality could face problems down the road.
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Anchorage Assembly Hears Title 21 Testimony, Nobody Likes Rewrite Much
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage Assembly heard public testimony on the long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land-use law, Title 21, at their meeting Tuesday night. More than 40 people testified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has the highlights.
  • (Left) This development has more space between structures and private open spaces that are accessible to their units. (Right) The new open space requirements are trying to improve the quality and dimensions of spaces in between buildings over what is pictured here above. Photos courtesy of the Municipality of Anchorage
    News
    The Document That Will Determine How Anchorage Grows: Title 21 Finally Before the Assembly
    Daysha Eaton
    A long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land use law, also known as 'Title 21', is set to come before the Anchorage Assembly tomorrow (1/15, Tues). The revision has been in the works for nearly 10 years. Public hearings are expected to be lively. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
  • Cover of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, out of which the Title 21 Rewrite gre. Photo by Kathleen McCoy.
    Hometown, Alaska
    Title 21: Anchorage’s Latest Hot Potato
    KSKA: Wednesday 8/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAfter a decade of citizen, consultant and city planning elbow grease, the rewrite of Anchorage’s land use code is nearing the finish line of one very long marathon. The last big hurdle comes when the plan re-emerges from the Mayor’s Office. Comment and implementation timetables are still fuzzy.
  • Programs
    Title 21: The Future Face of Anchorage
    Len Anderson
    Mon., Aug. 1 at 1:00 pm and Sat. Aug. 6 at 6:30 pmTitle 21, it's sweeping; it's controversial; and often it's confusing. For nearly 10 years Anchorage has grappled with rewriting Title 21, the municipality's land use code, but for many its details remain hazy. Join us for an on-going series on the project Mondays at 1:00 pm on A Closer Look, starting August 1.
  • Programs
    Debt Reduction; Title 21; and the 8(a) Contracting Debate
    Josh Edge
    Friday, July 8 at 2:00pm and Saturday, July 9 at 6:04pm on KSKA 91.1FM. Airing on KAKM on Friday, July 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 9 at 5:00pmPresident Obama has made Congress stay after school to iron out a deficit reduction and national debt plan; who is Major Barney - and why is he in jail struggling to have a judge grant him bail?; Title 21 - the Anchorage land use code - has been under review for, well, years, and it has been the source of intense debate...
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 28, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
  • News
    Speaker Requests on Title 21 Denied By Assembly Chair
    Kristin Spack
    The Title 21Rewrite Project covering land development and building requirements is not on this evening's Anchorage Assembly agenda. Despite that, Title 21 will still draw a determined group of interested - if silent - citizens.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    State of the City and Title 21 Update
    Kristin Spack
    Monday, June 13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmElected Mayor of Anchorage just over two years ago, Dan Sullivan gave his State of the City address at a Building Operators and Managers Association (BOMA) of Anchorage luncheon on June 10.