Title 21: Anchorage’s Latest Hot Potato

KSKA: Wednesday 8/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

After a decade of citizen, consultant and city planning elbow grease, the rewrite of Anchorage’s land use code is nearing the finish line of one very long marathon. The last big hurdle comes when the plan re-emerges from the Mayor’s Office. Comment and implementation timetables are still fuzzy.

Join host Kathleen McCoy and her guests as they talk about the five most controversial aspects of the Title 21 rewrite, and what the thinking behind those changes is. Join us with your questions and ideas about the future face of Anchorage.

LINKS:



RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalist

GUEST:





Erika B. McConnell, planner, Municipality of Anchorage



planner, Municipality of Anchorage John Weddleton, citizen planning participant, small business owner (Bosco’s Comics, Spenard)

LIVE: Wed, August 31, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wed, August 31, 2011 2010 at 7:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE:





Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

Download Audio (MP3)