Tim Ellis

  • News
    Fort Greely Missile Defense Contract Delayed
    Tim Ellis
    Pentagon officials have delayed awarding a multibillion-dollar missile-defense contract that includes operation of the interceptor base at Fort Greely until November. More than 100 civilians maintain the missile facility which is operated by 150 Army National Guard member.
  • News
    UAF Union Will Meet on Health Coverage Changes
    Tim Ellis
    Members of a University of Alaska Fairbanks union-organizing committee will meet tonight with members of the targeted UA staff group to talk about changes in the university’s health-insurance coverage that take effect July 1.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 15, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...