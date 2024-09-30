-
In the legislative session that begins in January, members of the House and Senate will face several high priority issues. But at the top will be whether to change the state’s oil tax structure in hopes of encouraging more new production.
A new study on the Trans Alaska Pipeline System has an optimistic take on the problem of declining oil in the pipeline.
The war on terror has created a lot of military widows in the U.S. since it began in 2001. But it can be difficult for grieving wives to connect with people who understand what they’re going through.
TransCanada, the state’s license-holder for a large-capacity natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets, told a legislative committee Tuesday that the state is partially responsible for the lack of potential gas shippers willing to sign contracts to use the project.
Tuesday, State Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan told the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce the Parnell administration wants to get throughput on the Trans Alaska Pipeline up to a million barrels a day within a decade.