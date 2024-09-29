-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says U.S. and Russia researchers will begin the largest-ever survey of ice seals in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s west coast.
The final report on discrimination experienced by Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender people in Anchorage is set to be released Thursday.
A concept based on an Alaskan program to make dental care more accessible is gaining support across the nation.
A new survey shows more than 50 percent of women in Anchorage have been the victim of some type of sexual violence in their lifetime.
