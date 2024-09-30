-
Monday, September 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Obesity has reached an epidemic proportion in the Western society. Evidence continues to accumulate that it is a major risk factor for many diseases and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. On this edition of Line One we discuss surgical options for weight loss and gastroesophageal reflux.LISTEN HERE
Some implants for hip replacement surgery are being recalled and some are loosening prematurely. On this edition of Line One we will discuss these problems with Anchorage orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Tower and Dr. Michael Mayor, Dartmouth orthopedic surgeon and past chairman of the FDA’s Advisory Panel on Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Devices.KSKA: Monday 2/27 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Joint replacement surgery is becoming more common, with knees and hips replaced most often. As of 2009, about 773,000 Americans have a hip or knee replaced each year. This week on Line One, Dr. Thad and guest Dr. John Lapkass of Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Center discuss the indications for, the types of surgery available, and the outcome expectation of the common joint replacement surgeries.KSKA: Monday 9/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm