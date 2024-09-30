Joint replacement surgery is becoming more common, with knees and hips replaced most often. As of 2009, about 773,000 Americans have a hip or knee replaced each year. This week on Line One, Dr. Thad and guest Dr. John Lapkass of Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Center discuss the indications for, the types of surgery available, and the outcome expectation of the common joint replacement surgeries.KSKA: Monday 9/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

