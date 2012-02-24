Hip Implant Failure
Some implants for hip replacement surgery are being recalled and some are loosening prematurely. On this edition of Line One we will discuss these problems with Anchorage orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Tower and Dr. Michael Mayor, Dartmouth orthopedic surgeon and past chairman of the FDA’s Advisory Panel on Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Devices.
- NIAMS: Q & A about hip replacement
- AAOS: Q & A about metal-on-metal hip replacement
- FDA Medical Services: Information for Patients Considering a Metal-on-Metal Hip Implant System
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Steve Tower, MD, orthopedic surgeon
- Michael Mayor, MD, orthopedic surgeon, Dartmouth Medical School and Dartmouth School of Engineering; past chairman of the FDA’s Advisory Panel on Orthopedic and Rehabilitation
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, February 27, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, February 27, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
