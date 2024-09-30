00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbe78b0000Listen NowThe fondest dream of many parents is for our children to love the outdoors as much as we do. Summer is the time for that to happen, but how do you get them off the couch and outside when you’re away at work? On this edition of Outdoor Explorer, the topic is outdoors summer camps. We’ll talk about camp options, and also how to make sure it’s a positive and inspiring experience, even for shy indoor kids.What do you look for in a camp for your kids?KSKA: Thusday 5/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen