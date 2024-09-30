subsistence

https://youtu.be/33AzxvHoscYOn the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is fish camp. Native Alaskans all over the state go to riverside fish camps for the summer to harvest salmon, and as part of an ancient way of life. And a lot of commercial fishermen have fish camps at setnet sites, where they catch the fish going by, they make a little bit of money and to live and sustain themselves in wild places. KSKA: Thursday 8/8 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm.Listen Now

