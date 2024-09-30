-
The changing climate is shifting seasons and wildlife habitat in Alaska, altering the plants, trees and berries on the landscape, and creating unfamiliar patterns in the ocean, with the location and abundance of fish and marine mammals. We’ll talk about how these changes are affecting the subsistence way of life practiced by Alaska Natives, whose traditions developed in a more stable ecosystem.KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 13, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
-
All your favorite Anchorage places, like Chester Creek and Point Woronzof, have other names given them by the first people who made Anchorage home, the Dena'ina Athabascans. Learn more about your hometown from the experts, the first residents, on the next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, 11/13 at 2:00pm and 9:00pmListen Now
-
https://youtu.be/33AzxvHoscYOn the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is fish camp. Native Alaskans all over the state go to riverside fish camps for the summer to harvest salmon, and as part of an ancient way of life. And a lot of commercial fishermen have fish camps at setnet sites, where they catch the fish going by, they make a little bit of money and to live and sustain themselves in wild places. KSKA: Thursday 8/8 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm.Listen Now
-
A request by the Bethel-based Association of Village Council Presidents would see hunting of Mulchatna Caribou in Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim closed to all but federally-qualified users living in those areas from now until July 1 of next year.
-
Trials began yesterday for two dozen Kuskokwim subsistence fishermen who allegedly fished with salmon nets when they were restricted this past summer. The first three fishermen were found guilty at the Bethel District Court House today. The politics of subsistence rights versus state restrictions weighs far heavier on the trials than the violations themselves, worth $250 each
-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
-
Slow chinook salmon runs all over the state are curtailing commercial and subsistence fishing, and now sports anglers in the Matanuska Valley are facing fishing closures.
-
Alaska villagers say it's time to crack down on the Pollock trawl fleet because it is intercepting too many salmon bound for their rivers. This week they…
-
Two proposals to establish subsistence-only zones for herring in Sitka Sound failed to win recommendation from the Sitka Fish & Game Advisory Committee in a contentious meeting last week.
-
The subsistence litigation of Mentasta elder Katie John was back in court recently when a three-judge panel of the 9th circuit held hearings in Anchorage. John’s first case went to the U.S. Supreme court and established that congress intended through title 8 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA to protect fish and game, including navigable waters of Alaska. After the rule making in that decision, the state of Alaska asked an en banc panel of the 9th circuit to review the case. The decision in favor of John was reaffirmed.