The University of Alaska Anchorage student-run theatre company, Wolfpack Theatre Club is presenting the exciting two-man play, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff this January 29-31 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA. Both actors come by Stage Talk this week to talk about both the play as well as their exciting club. Join Josh Evans and Isaac Kumpula as they drop by the studio. KSKA: Friday, January 29 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
The Governor will likely get a scholarship bill from the Senate this session. But it might not be the one he wants. The Senate Finance Committee today…
A woman who drove through a Fairbanks school crossing and struck a child is now facing manslaughter charges, after the death yesterday of 11 year-old Jamison Thrun from Nome, of his injuries.
Investigation continues of an incident at a school crossing yesterday in Fairbanks. 11 year-old Jamison Thrun from Nome is in critical condition after a woman driving an SUV ran through a stop sign and hit the child in the crosswalk at University Park Elementary School.