Ever had a rotten day turn around once you got home and caught a dose of unconditional love from your pet? Those health benefits are tangible. Medical experts support bringing warm, fuzzy and calm animals into hospital settings to share that benefit with patients. Meet Mike Lewis and his therapy dog, Jillie, along with Laure MacConnell and Remy. MacConnell coordinates a local canine-visiting program. KSKA: Wednesday, June 10, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

Listen