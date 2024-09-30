Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Dog visit: Just what the doctor ordered
    Ever had a rotten day turn around once you got home and caught a dose of unconditional love from your pet? Those health benefits are tangible. Medical experts support bringing warm, fuzzy and calm animals into hospital settings to share that benefit with patients. Meet Mike Lewis and his therapy dog, Jillie, along with Laure MacConnell and Remy. MacConnell coordinates a local canine-visiting program. KSKA: Wednesday, June 10, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
  • News
    When Your Baby is in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    1 in 8 babies will be born premature and spend an extended period of time in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or "NICU". On the next Line One, Stephanie Musselman, medical social worker at the Providence Newborn Intensive Care Unit joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss helping families cope with the stress of newborn in intensive care.KSKA: Monday 12/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm