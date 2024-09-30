Steve Heimel

-
The push for a pipeline to deliver natural gas from the North Slope to market has been a long one, and opinions differ on how soon it might become a reality. And now the need for gas is rising within the state of Alaska. The cost of any gas line would be enormous. We’ll be talking about the investment prospects for a natural gas pipeline on the next Talk of Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday 3/19 at 10:00 amDownload Audio
-
Cosmologists tell us that we are made of atoms born in super-novas. Our planet was spun into existence by creative forces, and our bodies know how to transform what we eat into what it takes to keep us going. People all over the world give thanks for this – some with every meal.
-
In 2011, Alaska was raked by storms and federal budget cuts began to be felt. A special session of the Legislature on coastal zone management went nowhere. Lawmakers whose corruption convictions were overturned were convicted again. We’ll be talking about the news of the past year on the last Talk of Alaska of 2011.
-
-
Whether it’s rising food prices, health concerns, sustainability goals or a desire for high quality ingredients, the rush is on for local food in Alaska. Now is the time when Community Supported Agriculture producers look over the results of this year’s season and begin taking on clients for next year.
-
Changing climate is prompting responses from many different species. Among the first to adapt are predators and insects. Tracking our eco-system is the subject of the next Talk of Alaska. The spruce bark beetle and the great white shark are feasting in Alaska.APRN & KSKA: Tuesday 9/20 at 10:00 am
-
There was a time when Alaska was a breaking new ground in the field of telecommunications. VHF, public broadcasting and satellites all made a big difference in the life of rural Alaskans. The next edition of Talk of Alaska features one of our state’s telecommunications pioneers – Doctor Alex Hills.APRN & KSKA: Tuesday 9/13 at 10:00 am
-
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan Friday.
-
Tuesday, August 16 @ 10:00 amIf you are new to Alaska, what’s the most important thing you wish somebody had told you before you got here? If you have visitors who are new to Alaska, what do you tell them? Do they believe you? On the next Talk of Alaska, we’re looking for things our visitors may need to know, but may not believe.
-
The Kenai River Sportsfising Association is raising the alarm about the late run of Kenai River King Salmon again. Saturday they urged the Fish and Game department to reconsider its Sockeye set-net opening at the river's mouth because an estimate by the Association shows the escapement goal for the Kings will not be reached.