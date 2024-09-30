"Alaska is the third most dependent on fluctuations in the global economy" Senior economist, Gary Schlossberg reported at the Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center of Alaska on January 15. Schlossberg describes what's changed for international and national economies going into 2013, followed by a Statewide Economic Review and 2013 Forecast presented by Pat Burden of Northern Economics this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 1/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen