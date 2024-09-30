-
The Spenard area of Alaska is known for its eclecticism and diversity amongst its people, its businesses, and its artistic sensibilities. Long has it been the host of Tommy's Burger Stop, Chilkoot Charlies, Center Bowl, and more currently The Drip, the city's first black-owned coffee hut. It's no wonder that this area specifically also openly celebrates American jazz culture, and has instituted an event to partake in its music.
-
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 4 @ 2 and 8 p.m. Alaska musicians want the capacity to make a living in the state they love. To that end, they've launched an initiative to attract attention to talent in the 49th state. Listen up!LISTEN NOW
-
What exactly IS jazz? We get some help from the experts when Spenard Jazz Fest founder Yngvil Vatn Guttu and keyboardist Dan McElrath join us in the studio. They'll demonstrate jazz conversation and share the roots of what some have called America's own classical music. We especially invite local musicians to join the discussion on if and how Alaska makes space for jazz.KSKA: Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now