Solutions Desk January

More and more programs have sprung up locally to familiarize students with trades and professions in the hopes of getting more Alaska Natives employed. That’s what the University of Alaska Anchorage did 20 years ago for Alaska Native nurses. The program is called RRANN: Recruiting and Retaining Alaska Natives into Nursing. Listen now
Anti-bullying campaigns are increasing across the nation. These are bringing to light the scale and impact of harassment in schools. Wrangell Public Schools just rolled out an app to help address that issue. Students can now anonymously report incidents of bullying. Listen now
Staying calm and taking responsibility are some of the keys to success both inside and outside of prison. But sometimes it takes more than a person to teach that. Meet the dogs of Wildwood Correctional Center in Kenai.
With gillnet fishing limited to only a few days on the Kuskokwim for most of June and July, some people on the river turned to alternative ways of filling their smokehouses. In Sleetmute, Barb Carlson and Maggie Bobby ran a fish wheel to get their season's catch of red salmon and to help their neighbors. Listen now
Summer meals programs for getting food to hungry kids don't work in rural areas, especially in Alaska. People in Talkeetna are overcoming that problem with the help of books, buses, and backpacks.