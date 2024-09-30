Solutions Desk hunger

-
For most of the United States, the most effective way to get food to people who need it is through Food Stamps. But what happens if you live in a place where stores are limited and expensive? Subsistence doesn’t provide everything that people are accustomed to eating anymore. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has part of the solution through an alternative to SNAP for members of federally recognized tribes in rural areas of Alaska and on Indian Reservations.
Researchers say one of the most effective ways to fight hunger nationwide is also one of the oldest: the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's still making sure fewer Alaskans go to bed hungry.
Droves of people flood the Kenai to dipnet each year, but does it pay? Given how much you spend on gear and gas, is it a viable solution for food insecurity? Some say yes.
Did you have enough to eat this month? Did your neighbor? About 15 percent of Alaskans are food insecure -- many of them are children or elderly. But there are ways to help solve this problem. Join us for Talk of Alaska as we discuss how. Listen Here
Summer meals programs for getting food to hungry kids don't work in rural areas, especially in Alaska. People in Talkeetna are overcoming that problem with the help of books, buses, and backpacks.