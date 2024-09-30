Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    In Alaska, dogs can be team members with mushers and also with hunters, using their abilities to extend our own. But first, someone has to let the animals know how to do those jobs. Judging by the dogs we've seen around Anchorage, many of us are not very good at training-- but our guests on the next show are. They work with upland hunting dogs and sled dogs to create an effective dog/human team.Thanks for listening!
  • Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod in Willow. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    As The Iditarod Start Shifts North, So Does The Economic Boon
    Phillip Manning
    This year’s Iditarod restart will be in Fairbanks for only the second time in the race’s 43-year history. Poor trail conditions prompted the move, and many some mushers are happy with the change. For businesses in the Susitna Valley, however, there will be a significant economic impact. Download Audio
  • Sled dogs take a rest in the dog yard at Pelly Crossing. (Photo by Emily Schwing, KUAC - Fairbanks)
    News
    Layovers Vital To Yukon Quest Mushers, Dogs
    Emily Schwing
    After Yukon Quest mushers arrive in Dawson City, they drive their teams head across the Yukon River to a public campground, where handlers build elaborate camps for the dogs. They’ll get massaged, fed and sleep for the 24 hour layover.Download Audio
  • Lance Mackey cooks up a snack for his dogs. (Photo by Emily Schwing, KUAC - Fairbanks)
    News
    For Yukon Quest Musher Lance Mackey, 'Retirement' Is A 4-Letter Word
    Emily Schwing
    Lance Mackey is currently running in 12th place on the Yukon Quest trail. He is the winningest musher in Yukon Quest history. The four-time champion is a cancer survivor and both his public and private life hasn’t always been positive. The lifelong musher knows he can’t run dogs the way he used to, but he may never be ready to hang up the harnesses.Download Audio
  • Brent Sass was the first musher to reach Dawson during the 2015 Yukon Quest. (Photo by Emily Schwing/KUAC)
    News
    Brent Sass First Yukon Quest Musher To Reach Dawson
    Emily Schwing
    Brent Sass was the first Yukon Quest musher to arrive today in Dawson City, the halfway point on the Yukon Quest trail. The 200-mile stretch of trail to Dawson City is the longest between official race checkpoints.Download Audio
  • News
    Yukon Quest Trail Puts Dog Sled Designs To The Test
    Emily Schwing
    On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
  • News
    Yukon Quest Rookies Tout Knowledge, Experience Of Champions
    Emily Schwing
    Of the 26 mushers signed up to race dog teams in this year’s Yukon Quest International Sled Dog race, 10 are rookies. They might be new to the race, but a few trained dog teams with a handful of well-known and champion long-distance mushers.Download Audio
  • News
    Climate Change, Weather Variability Challenge Yukon Quest Personnel, Mushers
    Emily Schwing
    The Yukon Quest International Sled Dog race starts Saturday. For more than 30 years, the race course has followed an old Gold Rush era trail that took advantage of the frozen Yukon River. But recently, there have been places where the river hasn’t frozen up. That’s starting to raise question about the impacts of climate change on Alaska’s state sport.Download Audio
  • News
    Copper Basin 300 Called Off Due To Cold
    Steve Heimel
    Severe weather has often made the Copper Basin 300 one of the most challenging of the mid-distance sled dog races. This year it was so bad that the race was called off after beginning on Saturday Cold weather and deep snow, plus winds that blew away much of the trail were cited.
  • News
    Jeff King Wins First Race Since Coming Out Of Retirement
    Dan Bross
    Mushing legend Jeff King is back in the game. In his first race since retiring following the 2010 Iditarod, the Denali Park musher posted a convincing come from behind victory in a big early season race this past weekend.
