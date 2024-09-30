-
The first five-kilometer ski loop was cut by Service High School families and coaches in 1971.
-
2020 has been a great year to be a skier in Southcentral Alaska. This show features the women ski patrollers, avalanche specialists, medical staff, and Search and Rescue Dog handlers of Alyeska Resort.
-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
-
KSKA: Thursday, Feb. 1, at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. The winter Olympics are here, and Alaska is sending the most athletes ever. Half the nordic ski team is from Alaska, and six of those skiers are going with their siblings. We’ll talk with America’s top skiing siblings, Erik and Sadie Bjornsen, and their mom, Mary, and I’ll have Rosie Brennan and her mother, and Rose Mancari’s mother, too.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, February 1, at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. The next Outdoor Explorer focuses on women, and specifically events for women athletes. The Alaska Ski for Women is coming up soon, and after that the Gold Nugget Triathlon, and there are others too. We’ll be talking with competitors and organizers to find out what these events are like, how they feel different from co-ed races, and why it is important to have events specifically for women. LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, October 05, at 2:00 p.m. On this Outdoor Explorer, we are eagerly getting ready for winter. Charles took a portable recorder to Kincaid Park to join a volunteer trail crew preparing cross country ski trails for the first snow, which we were all looking forward to so we can ski again. The trail work is designed to smooth the ground so we won’t need much snow to ski, and to be ready for the US National Championships and Olympic Trials in January.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, August 17, at 2:00 p.m. It’s late summer in Alaska, so of course the topic of Outdoor Explorer is ski jumping! We'll visit ski jump practice on a warm summer day so you can hear how remarkable it is to hear the wind in the skis. We'll also talk with the head coach to learn what it takes to get up the courage to go down those ramps.LISTEN HERE
-
For a week or two in mid-April, a remote mountainside in the Alaska Range becomes one of the biggest towns in Alaska. It’s Arctic Man, a kind of Burning Man for the snow machine set, with the craziest extreme skiing competition you’ve ever heard of. We’ll preview Arctic Man, the speed, the parties, the family fun, and the backcountry travel, with an organizer, a competitor, and a spectator.KSKA: Thursday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
After becoming the first person to summit and ski down all Seven Summits, Kit DesLauriers headed to Alaska's Arctic Refuge to hike and ski the highest peaks of the Brooks Range. If she could repeat any of her most noteworthy adventures, which one would it be? Alaska's Arctic Refuge. "It was the wildest deepest most complete silence I have ever felt" she told people at the Anchorage Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm