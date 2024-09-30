-
An appeals court has tossed out a request by Shell Oil to block future challenges from environmental groups against Arctic drilling operations.
-
On September 10th, after a six-year effort, wrought with permitting challenges and legal battles, and recent delays with renovation of its oil spill-containment barge, Shell Alaska finally began preparatory drilling for offshore oil in the Chukchi Sea. A week later, the company announced that it would abandon plans after an accident damaged its oil spill containment dome. On September 20th, the company received the go ahead from federal officials to move forward with initial drilling activities in the Beaufort Sea. Join host Shelly Wade on Hometown, Alaska and learn more about Shell’s past, current and future role in Alaska’s oil and gas industry. KSKA: Wednesday, 9/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Yesterday the United Way of Anchorage announced a new initiative combining community energy with educational expertise to boost the Anchorage School District's three year graduation rate by 20 percent. Michele Brown, CEO and President of United Way of Anchorage, began by saying recent efforts to keep young people in school had enjoyed some success.
-
At the United Way announcement of the "90 percent by 2010" graduation campaign, Rick Fox described why he and his wife Cyndie, were presenting the campaign 250 thousand dollars. Rick Fox, who is a retired Shell Alaska executive, also refers to Shell Alaska's matching gift. Listen to Fox's entire statement. He is introduced by Michele Brown, CEO and President of United Way of Anchorage.