-
The superintendent of the Anchorage School District used the early school board meeting Thursday to highlight security issues following the lock down Tuesday at Dimond High School.
-
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A man died in the state's maximum security prison in Seward and it is under investigation by the state Bureau of Investigation, who will not speculate on a cause of death for Egan J Tommy, 24, until they get a report from the state medical examiner.