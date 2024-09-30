Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Security

  • News
    Anchorage School District Reviews Security
    Daysha Eaton
    The superintendent of the Anchorage School District used the early school board meeting Thursday to highlight security issues following the lock down Tuesday at Dimond High School.
  • News
    What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security
    Kristin Spack
    How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Man Dies in State Maximum Security Prison
    Associated Press
    A man died in the state's maximum security prison in Seward and it is under investigation by the state Bureau of Investigation, who will not speculate on a cause of death for Egan J Tommy, 24, until they get a report from the state medical examiner.