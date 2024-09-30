-
The sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is nearly finished with its seasonal melting. Soon the onset of longer nights will begin freezing it up again. But by the time it is over, this year’s sea ice withdrawal may be a record.
The federal agency overseeing offshore petroleum drilling says it has corrected flaws in environmental work done ahead of a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea.
Walrus have started hauling out on shore along Alaska’s north coast. The sea ice has retreated far north of the continental shelf, leaving the animals with limited options for foraging.
A new study shows Arctic sea ice may stabilize or even bounce back for brief periods in the coming decades.