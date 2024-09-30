Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Save Our Salmon

  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 4, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.
  • News
    Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of “SOS” Vote
    Daysha Eaton
    The ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative goes before voters in the Lake and Peninsula Borough tomorrow, and the information war around the proposed Pebble mine that the initiative is aimed at stopping, is heating up.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 3, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
  • News
    Supreme Court Rules SOS Initiative Can Go Before Voters
    Daysha Eaton
    An Alaska Supreme Court decided late Wednesday to let a vote on the ‘Save Our Salmon’ initiative go ahead in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
  • News
    State May Intervene in Pebble Mine Case
    Daysha Eaton
    The State of Alaska has intervened in the case of the Pebble Limited Partnership versus the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 5, 2011
    Josh Edge
    State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
  • News
    Pebble Partnership Challenges ‘Save Our Salmon’ in Court
    Daysha Eaton
    The Pebble Limited Partnership challenged the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s approval of the “Save Our Salmon” Initiative in an Anchorage court Thursday morning.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 23, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...