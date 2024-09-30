-
Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.
-
The ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative goes before voters in the Lake and Peninsula Borough tomorrow, and the information war around the proposed Pebble mine that the initiative is aimed at stopping, is heating up.
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
-
An Alaska Supreme Court decided late Wednesday to let a vote on the ‘Save Our Salmon’ initiative go ahead in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
-
The State of Alaska has intervened in the case of the Pebble Limited Partnership versus the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
-
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
-
The Pebble Limited Partnership challenged the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s approval of the “Save Our Salmon” Initiative in an Anchorage court Thursday morning.
-
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...