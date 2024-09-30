-
South Central Alaska may be enjoying a mild fall, but three regional mayors are looking toward winter. In particular, they’re concerned about the public knowing how to respond should natural gas supplies be interrupted during a cold spell.
The campaign on a ballot measure about denying Borough permits to large mines that ruin salmon streams is growing intense in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
Rockfish swim in deep waters off Alaska. And when they're caught and brought to the surface, the pressure changes can cause incredible trauma. But a recently completed study from the Alaska Department of Fish and Games shows the fish have an amazing ability to recover if they are released back down at depth.