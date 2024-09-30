Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness
    Len Anderson
    South Central Alaska may be enjoying a mild fall, but three regional mayors are looking toward winter. In particular, they’re concerned about the public knowing how to respond should natural gas supplies be interrupted during a cold spell.
  • News
    Battle Over Save Our Salmon Initiative Heats Up
    Daysha Eaton
    The campaign on a ballot measure about denying Borough permits to large mines that ruin salmon streams is growing intense in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
  • News
    Anglers Can Save Wasted Rockfish
    Annie Feidt
    Rockfish swim in deep waters off Alaska. And when they're caught and brought to the surface, the pressure changes can cause incredible trauma. But a recently completed study from the Alaska Department of Fish and Games shows the fish have an amazing ability to recover if they are released back down at depth.