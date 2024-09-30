-
KSKA: Friday, December 9 at 2:45pm TBA Theatre's holiday offering this year is the stage adaptation of the classic film about Santa Clause (a.k.a. Kris Kringle) being put on trial, Miracle on 34th Street. Join actors Morgan Mitchell and Ivan Taylor as they drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it. Miracle on 34th Street opens December 9th and runs through the 18th at Alaska Pacific University's Grant Hall Theatre.LISTEN NOW
-
Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus and he will be coming to Valley Performing Arts this November 29th and staying until December 22nd (leaving just in time to visit all the boys and girls all over the world!) Bryan Nelson and Mathew Fimin from the Andrew J. Fenady stage adaptation of this famous true story of a young girl who doubted the existence of the jolly elf visit Stage Talk to tell us about Santa's visit.KSKA: Friday, 11/29 at 2:45pmListen Now