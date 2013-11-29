Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
VPA's Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Clause

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 29, 2013 at 3:31 PM AKST

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus and he will be coming to Valley Performing Arts this November 29th and staying until December 22nd (leaving just in time to visit all the boys and girls all over the world!) Bryan Nelson and Mathew Fimin from the Andrew J. Fenady stage adaptation of this famous true story of a young girl who doubted the existence of the jolly elf visit Stage Talk to tell us about Santa's visit.

  • Bryan Nelson, Actor VPA's Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

  • Mathew Firmin, Actor VPA's Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 29th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

