-
Vic Fischer is back for another edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about his memoir"To Russia With Love, An Alaskan's Journey," this time with co-author Charles Wohlforth. Discussing how they turned interviews and Fischer family letters in book pages, this month's program focuses on the creative process behind writing Vic's autobiography and how it came to be.KSKA: 11/26 at 1:00 pm
-
2012 is the bi-centennial year of Charles Dickens. London and all of England are celebrating. Our guest this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Wayne Mergler, has an extraordinary passion for and expertise on Charles Dickens, the man and his work. Wayne will take you on a deluxe guided tour of Dickens' London, so when you go to England yourself you will know all the fascinating and exciting places to go in the footsteps of Charles Dickens, including his favorite pubs.KSKA: Monday 1/30 at 1:00 pm
-
Friday, August 12 @ 2:45 pmThis week on Stage Talk, Sandy Harper, artistic directors at Cyrano's, stops in to talk about what is coming up in the next season at Cyrano's. Listeners are encouraged to send in their favorite memories at Cyrano's.
-
Monday, July 25 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, an update on Kim Rich, who's book was national sensation in 1999 and is still in print. Johnny's Girl started as a series in the Anchorage Daily News, became a book, a TV special and a play.
-
Monday, June 27 at 1:30 pmWell known artist and Native leader, Perry Eaton, is having his first solo show in Paris, France in early June and will tell us all about this extraordinary experience.