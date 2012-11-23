Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writing "To Russia With Love"

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 23, 2012 at 4:30 PM AKST

Vic Fischer is back for another edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about his memoir"To Russia With Love, An Alaskan's Journey," this time with co-author Charles Wohlforth. Discussing how they turned interviews and Fischer family letters in book pages, this month's program focuses on the creative process behind writing Vic's autobiography and how it came to be.

HOST:Sandy Harper

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

LISTEN HERE
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack