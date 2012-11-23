Writing "To Russia With Love"

Vic Fischer is back for another edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about his memoir"To Russia With Love, An Alaskan's Journey," this time with co-author Charles Wohlforth. Discussing how they turned interviews and Fischer family letters in book pages, this month's program focuses on the creative process behind writing Vic's autobiography and how it came to be.



HOST:Sandy Harper

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

