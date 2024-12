This week on State of Art we're joined by Salmonfest organizer David Stearns. The music and arts festival runs from August 5 through 7 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. Headliners include Umphrey's McGee, Shakey Graves, Rising Appalachia and California Honeydrops. We learn about the old days, the festival's salmon-centric mission, and what's new this year.

