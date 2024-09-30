-
Experts say it's not a matter of if but when a large blaze impacts the Hillside neighborhood in Anchorage.
As we prepare for the boating season it is worthwhile to review the equipment and safety precautions needed.
The terror of being attacked by a bear is a nightmare for many outdoors people, and a lot of time is spent worrying and planning for it. We’ll put wildlife hazards in context. What should you know to be safe, how can you improve your chances, and why aren’t you thinking about all the other things that could get you, and that are a lot more common.
They say the most important piece of safety equipment outdoors is your brain, and that is particularly true with staying alive in avalanche country. We'll address the most dangerous backcountry hazard with an avalanche prediction expert and an educator who specializes in tuning up that safety gear inside your head. We'll talk about how to recognize danger, how to prepare for winter travel in the backcountry, and when to stay home.
Anchorage leaders held a press conference at City Hall today (Friday) to discuss school safety after news of the school shooting in Connecticut. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder says he's had a lot of inquires from parents about school safety since this morning's tragedy in Connecticut. And he says he wants people to know that every school in the district has an emergency plan that's required by state law.
A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?
Winter driving in Alaska. Fun? Frustrating? Frightening? What are the written and unwritten rules of winter driving in Southcentral Alaska? Learn from seasoned AK drivers and share your stories about the best ways to negotiate our icy winter streets, especially during this busy holiday season on the next Hometown, Alaska.
November is "Highway Safety Month" in Alaska, as declared by Governor Sean Parnell in an executive proclamation detailing five themes for the coming five weeks. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, state department officials met to review the update of the Alaska Strategic Traffic Safety Plan and discuss how their departments are focusing on safety.
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.
Commercial fishing remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the country. So, safety experts are crying foul over the Obama administration’s proposal to cancel a program run by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health that’s working to reduce fisheries-related deaths and injuries.