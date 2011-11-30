Winter driving in Alaska. Fun? Frustrating? Frightening? What are the written and unwritten rules of winter driving in Southcentral Alaska? Learn from seasoned AK drivers and share your stories about the best ways to negotiate our icy winter streets, especially during this busy holiday season. Join host Shelly Wade, Alaska State Trooper, Lieutenant Tom Dunn, Rick Burchell, AA Driver's Education School Inc. and Dawn Groth from the Bicycle Commuters of Anchorage on the next Hometown, Alaska.



HOST: Shelly Wade

Lieutenant Tom Dunn , Alaska State Troopers

, Alaska State Troopers Dawn Groth , Bicycle Commuters of Anchorage

, Bicycle Commuters of Anchorage Rick Burchell, AA Driver's Education School Inc.

