ruralcovid

At least 15 people considered at "high-risk" from COVID-19 are being moved by ship to Unalaska, state health officials said. Two more were evacuated to an Anchorage hospital.
In the Aleutian port town of Unalaska, at least five local boats are stuck at the dock with nowhere to deliver their cod after the shutdown of the Alyeska Seafoods processing plant. One has a load of fish worth at least $10,000.
The winter fishery for Bering Sea pollock, which goes into products like McDonald's fish sandwiches, officially opened Wednesday. But two of the region's largest processors are both shut down
David Aqvang Evon was to be buried in Kongiganak, a burial which his family in Akiachak couldn’t attend because of travel restrictions. That forced his family to come up with their own way to say goodbye.
The region has recorded the highest COVID-19 rates in the state for months.
Officials say everyone above the age of 16 years old will be eligible for the vaccine, after many people in the region declined to be vaccinated.
Beth Lougee's husband, David Lougee, a superintendent of a school district in Southwest Alaska, recently died due to COVID-19.
Some priority residents of Y-K Delta villages, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus, will have bear their arms at the airport, likely in freezing conditions, to receive their vaccines.
Three people serving time in Alaska's prison system have now died because of COVID-19. Twenty-one inmates are currently hospitalized, and more than 1,000 of the 4,500 people incarcerated in Alaska have tested positive.
Bethel elder Esther Green was flown 400 miles to Anchorage with COVID-19 and pneumonia. No one from her family was able to accompany her — and they couldn't reach her for more than 14 days afterward.