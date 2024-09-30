-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Next Tuesday 5 Democrats are running against each other, hoping to garner the most primary votes to be able to challenge Republican Don Young for Alaska's lone seat in the U.S. House.
A charter tour boat with 11 aboard is reported grounded in Deep Cove, on the southeast side of Baranof Island. The 77-foot vessel "Northern Song" belongs to Alaska Sea Adventures, of Petersburg.
The fall chum run on the Yukon River has surpassed expectations with a return in excess of average. State Management biologist Jeff Estensen says the run is approaching 900 thousand fish, better than the 700 thousand average for this point in the season.
What must have been the peak of the Sockeye run passed the Fish and Game department's sonar on Sunday - a one-day record peak of 230,600 fish.