retirement

  • A view of the Inside passage
    Outdoor Explorer
    Seeking horizons upon retirement
    Eric Bork
    What do outdoor professionals do when they retire from a life in the outdoors? This week'sOutdoor Explorer features Donna and Don Ford who retired from NOLS and travelled fromCabo to the mouth of the Yukon River.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Sailing into retirement
    What’s your retirement fantasy? How about sailing from Alaska to Mexico and exploring the warm waters there? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we'll feature a couple who did just that, sailed away the day after finishing work, and returned back into port in Alaska four years later. Along the way, they tested their boat and their marriage. And they came back with the stories and experiences of a lifetime. It's an inspiring tale you won't want to miss.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    End of the year, end of an era
    Steven Hunt
    It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endevors.KSKA: Friday, December 26th at 2:45pmListen Now:
  • News
    Comeau Announces 2012 Retirement
    Len Anderson
    After more than three decades with the Anchorage School District, Superintendent Carol Comeau is retiring. That is, after one more year. KSKA's Len Anderson attended yesterday's announcement.