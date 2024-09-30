-
What do outdoor professionals do when they retire from a life in the outdoors? This week'sOutdoor Explorer features Donna and Don Ford who retired from NOLS and travelled fromCabo to the mouth of the Yukon River.
What’s your retirement fantasy? How about sailing from Alaska to Mexico and exploring the warm waters there? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we'll feature a couple who did just that, sailed away the day after finishing work, and returned back into port in Alaska four years later. Along the way, they tested their boat and their marriage. And they came back with the stories and experiences of a lifetime. It's an inspiring tale you won't want to miss.Thanks for listening!
It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endevors.KSKA: Friday, December 26th at 2:45pmListen Now:
After more than three decades with the Anchorage School District, Superintendent Carol Comeau is retiring. That is, after one more year. KSKA's Len Anderson attended yesterday's announcement.