For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.KSKA: Monday 8/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Heavy rains continue to hit Southeast, and parts of Juneau in the Mendenhall Valley are under a flood warning Tuesday. Petersburg already had a slide.
There a good chance those of us around the state may be in for more wet weather, before September rains begin in earnest. If all the recent rain is getting you down, it might help to know the moisture is good for blueberries and cranberries in the interior.
Fairbanks is getting some much needed rain, the first appreciable precipitation since June. But wildfire smoke severely degraded air quality in Fairbanks…