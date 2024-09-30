For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.KSKA: Monday 8/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

