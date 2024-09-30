-
There were four bond propositions for infrastructure projects on the Anchorage Municipal ballot Tuesday, and they all passed.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.
Today municipalities and boroughs across Alaska are holding local elections with some ballot items attracting statewide interest. Leading the list is the ballot initiative against the proposed Pebble Mine in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday
When Matanuska Susitna Borough voters go to the polls next week, they will be asked to approve ballot propositions regarding schools, roads and reapportionment.