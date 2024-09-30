power outage

-
The state is sending an emergency generator to Tuluksak, which has not had power since Friday afternoon.
Sunday's winds brought power outages to Turnagain Arm and parts of the Kenai Peninsula when wires were downed.
A state disaster has been declared for the Kenai Peninsula due to last month's storms. Monday, Governor Sean Parnell issued the declaration and said he would be seeking a federal declaration as well.
An AVEC lineman made it to Savoonga Friday morning and with one hour of work, he had power going for 40 households, including the Post Office, Church and Public Safety building. According to the Alaska Village Electric Co-op, the remaining 30 homes should have power by this afternoon with the change of a transformer.
The Alaska Army National Guard Armory in Kenai is open as an emergency shelter for Kenai Peninsula Borough residents who are without power. Homer Electric Association estimates that around 3,000 homes and businesses in the central Kenai Peninsula do not have power currently. Work will continue through the night but it could be Friday before power is restored to all.