Polar Bears

  • Outdoor Explorer
    "Arctic Solitaire" book and adverse weather gear
    Paul Souders wanted see and photograph polar bears for himself, by himself, in a new way, and he did something to accomplish that no one else would have thought of. He put a 22-foot boat on a trailer and drove to the Arctic, voyaging north, through Hudson Bay, to the pack ice. The photographs he came back with are stunning, showing bears in a way I’ve never seen them.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Scientists Use Satellites to Track Polar Bears
    Joaquin Palomino
    With sea ice in the Arctic melting, polar bears are in peril. Researchers have monitored the threatened species for decades, but tracking bears in remote and harsh climates can be costly and dangerous. Which is why federal scientists have started using a new tool to study the animal: satellites.
  • News
    Video Collars Provide Polar Bears' Point Of View
    Josh Edge
    https://youtu.be/xXuh_0u4leYScientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears. Researchers have been using radio and GPS collars since the 1980s to track polar bears' movements along the Arctic sea ice. But, that data lacks a lot of contextual and observational information that allows for a better understanding of the bears.Download Audio
  • News
    Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award
    Annie Feidt
    Polar bear biologist Steve Amstrup is the winner of a prestigious conservation award called the Indianapolis Prize. Amstrup's work was instrumental in convincing the federal government to list the polar bear as a threatened species in 2008. He retired from the United States Geological Survey in 2010 to focus his efforts on saving the species from extinction.
  • 9 polar bears with alopecia and skin legions were discovered in the Beaufort Sea. Photo courtesy USGS.
    News
    Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness
    Annie Feidt
    Biologists have found Polar Bears in the Beaufort Sea with hair loss and skin lesions. Those are the same symptoms that have sickened ice seals and…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 6, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
  • Biologists Leaving For Unique Study on Polar Bears
    Pat Yack
    Photo by Eric Regehr. US Fish and Wildlife.Biologists will have the rare opportunity to study polar bears in the Beaufort Sea at this time of…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 22, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…