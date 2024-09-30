-
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb41de0000 Despite six frost bite fingers, -60 F windchill weather, and a little sleep deprivation, Lonnie Dupre continues to make his was toward the Denali summit. Monday January 2, marked day 12of the trip. A few days before he departed for Denali base camp, Lonnie talked about preparing for the solo ascent of Denali in winter and his 25 year career as a polar explorer at REI in Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 1/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The state of Alaska is appealing a federal ruling that upholds a 2008 decision to give polar bears federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
National Public Radio is reporting that Anchorage based polar bear scientist Chuck Monnett is expected to report back to work Friday. But, his job will be changing and he will no longer manage federal contracts.