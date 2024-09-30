-
Ketchikan planes in mid-air crash both had equipment designed to help avert collisions. What went wrong?How the planes' GPS transponders were or weren't working is a question investigators will explore, they said Wednesday.
The body of an Oklahoma man missing from a plane crash, last week, has been found. The man was a passenger in the aircraft when it went down 90 miles southeast of Cordova.
A family of four that survived a plane crash near McGrath will get financial help. NEA-Alaska president Barb Angaiak says a Wells Fargo account has been set up to take donations to help Don and Rosemary Evans, and their two young children.
The fatal mid-air collision over the weekend near Trapper Creek is the second in Alaska in less than a month.
In September 1951, a B-17 bomber crashed north of Talkeetna along the Chulitna River. Bush pilot Cliff Hudson is credited with saving the lives of those on board.
Authorities are still awaiting a break in weather to recover the remains of a couple killed in a plane crash near Juneau Sunday.
Poor weather continues to prevent efforts to recover the bodies from a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday on Douglas Island in Juneau.
