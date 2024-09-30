-
The filing deadline was supposed to be March 31, but an emergency bill passed by the legislature extended the filing period until the end of April.
-
Gov. Bill Walker released his battle plan today for dealing with the state's behemoth budget deficit. It includes Alaska's first income tax since 1980, and a complete overhaul of how the state uses the permanent fund -- effectively cutting PFD checks in half next year.
-
The 2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will be $900, according to acting Revenue Commissioner Angela Rodell.
-
As the deadline approaches to apply for your permanent fund dividend, scholars around the world are examining our unusual institution for a model they can use in the middle east, Russia, or anywhere resource wealth is found. This week onHometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests talk about this amazing Alaskan invention, the permanent fund, and why it is attracting admirers you might not expect, for reasons we rarely consider.KSKA: Wednesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
-
Alaskans can expect a lower Permanent Fund Dividend this year. Even though the Fund had excellent earnings in the fiscal year that just ended, most of those earnings stayed in the Fund.
-
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...